Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.
Telstra Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Telstra
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
