The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.80. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 58,829 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
