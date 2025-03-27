Top 5G Stocks To Research – March 24th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that play a significant role in the development, deployment, or support of fifth-generation wireless technology. These companies may include network equipment manufacturers, semiconductor producers, and wireless service providers, all of which are positioned to benefit from the widespread adoption of enhanced mobile connectivity and advanced digital applications enabled by 5G. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,795,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,103,817. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.32. 1,263,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63.

