Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s current price.
TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.44.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.
