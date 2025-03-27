Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Price

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.14 million, a P/E ratio of 848.65 and a beta of 1.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 137.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 180,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

