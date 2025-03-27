Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFC. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.97 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

