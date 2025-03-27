TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Releases Earnings Results

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TSS had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 3.59%.

TSS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSSI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 1,959,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,492. The company has a market cap of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Institutional Trading of TSS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TSS stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

