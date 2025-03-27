Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 4,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 85,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Turbo Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

