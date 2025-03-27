Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Twilio Stock Down 1.5 %

TWLO opened at $104.25 on Monday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Twilio by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Twilio by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

