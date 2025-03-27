United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950,000.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

