V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 273.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in V2X were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in V2X by 119.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in V2X by 1,014.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 210,814 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the third quarter worth $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in V2X by 37.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V2X by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $50.81 on Thursday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

