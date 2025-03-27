Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $13.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTM. B. Riley boosted their target price on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,324.44. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,960 shares of company stock worth $53,498. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $20,400,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,752,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,778,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,100,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 415,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at about $3,918,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.57). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

