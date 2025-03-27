Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 4,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Verde Clean Fuels by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

