Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY26 guidance to $2.93 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,571. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.