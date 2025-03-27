Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 395.98 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.14). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 333.13 ($4.31), with a volume of 44,066 shares.
The company has a market cap of £84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 383.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.11.
Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.
