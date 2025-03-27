WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3422 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of WBIY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 1,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.
WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Company Profile
