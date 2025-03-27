WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3422 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WBIY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 1,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US firms selected for high forecasted dividend yield and strong fundamental factors. Holdings are weighted by forecasted dividend yield. WBIY was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by WBI Shares.

