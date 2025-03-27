Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.50. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1,803 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.