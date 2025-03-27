Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.50. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1,803 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

About Wilhelmina International

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.