Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 70,710,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 22,272,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £631,050.94, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.