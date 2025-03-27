Xaar (LON:XAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Xaar had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

Shares of XAR traded up GBX 4.81 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.81 ($0.94). 128,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.52. Xaar has a 1 year low of GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

In other Xaar news, insider Paul James purchased 14,841 shares of Xaar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £9,943.47 ($12,802.20). 7.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

