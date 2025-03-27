Xponance Inc. Acquires 358 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,325,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,070.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 102.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Kemper by 60.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Up 0.1 %

KMPR stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

