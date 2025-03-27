Xponance Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

