Xponance Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 116,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.86 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

