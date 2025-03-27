Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

