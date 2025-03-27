Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 2,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 217,071 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APi Group Stock Performance
NYSE APG opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
