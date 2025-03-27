Xponance Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Amedisys stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

