Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 412,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

