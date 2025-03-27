Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PIPR stock opened at $263.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

