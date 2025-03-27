YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2711 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QDTY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 9,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,823. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $52.55.

About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

