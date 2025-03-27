ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 175,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,554,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

ZenaTech Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33.

Get ZenaTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZenaTech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ZenaTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ZenaTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZenaTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

ZenaTech Company Profile

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZenaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZenaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.