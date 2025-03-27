Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $209,312.36 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. 2,054,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,864. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.68, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

