Zoom2u Technologies Limited (ASX:Z2U) Insider Purchases A$10,030.00 in Stock

Zoom2u Technologies Limited (ASX:Z2U – Get Free Report) insider Stephen (Steve) Orenstein purchased 170,000 shares of Zoom2u Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,030.00 ($6,308.18).
Zoom2u Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 754.82, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.68.
Zoom2u Technologies Company Profile
