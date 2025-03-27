Zoom2u Technologies Limited (ASX:Z2U) Insider Purchases A$10,030.00 in Stock

Zoom2u Technologies Limited (ASX:Z2U – Get Free Report) insider Stephen (Steve) Orenstein purchased 170,000 shares of Zoom2u Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,030.00 ($6,308.18).

Zoom2u Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 754.82, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Zoom2u Technologies Company Profile

Zoom2u Technologies Limited provides real time tracking delivery solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Zoom2u and 2u Enterprises; and Locate2u. The company operates Locate2u, a software as a services platform that enables to manage and optimise deliveries for couriers, retailers, and ecommerce businesses; and Zoom2u, a delivery platform that connects customers to a network of local drivers for same day delivery.

