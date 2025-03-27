Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ZURA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,766. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZURA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zura Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Zura Bio worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

