13,535 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

FSK opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

