20,137 Shares in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In other news, CFO Brent W. Clum sold 7,702 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $143,180.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,564.83. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Adams III bought 14,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $237,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,833.12. This trade represents a 17.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXO opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $797.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. TXO Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 353.62%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

