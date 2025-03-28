37,775 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $79,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,663.38. This represents a 34.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,984.36. This trade represents a 320.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

TCPC stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 39.37 and a quick ratio of 39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

