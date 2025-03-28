3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:EDGF)

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
EDGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,716. 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69.
About 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
