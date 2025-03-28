3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:EDGF)

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

EDGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,716. 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69.

About 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The 3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (EDGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invests in fixed income securities of various maturities and credit quality. The fund dynamically shifts across various debt securities depending on market conditions.

