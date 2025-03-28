3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGOPY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 229,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

