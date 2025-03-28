Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.7% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 47.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 99,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 443,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.67 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $12,199,967.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,404.96. This trade represents a 55.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $3,054,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $16,152,064.50. This trade represents a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,449 shares of company stock valued at $15,463,316. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.