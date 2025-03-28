Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AFJK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,703. Aimei Health Technology has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

