Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance
Shares of AFJK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,703. Aimei Health Technology has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.
About Aimei Health Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aimei Health Technology
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.