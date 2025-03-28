American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. 70,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

American Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.48.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

