Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 374571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Amerigo Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 67.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

