Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:COWS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 6,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
