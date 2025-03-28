Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:COWS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 6,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

