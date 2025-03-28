Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

