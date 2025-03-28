Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HCOW traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $23.72. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 71.53% of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

