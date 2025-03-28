Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HCOW traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $23.72. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Get Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:HCOW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 71.53% of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.