Analysts’ Upgrades for March 28th (ACCO, AGX, AMAT, BEAM, BKNG, CHKP, CPT, CTRN, DOL, HPP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 28th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Lake Street Capital currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$166.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$156.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

