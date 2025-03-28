Anneliese Olson Sells 21,545 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HP Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,336. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,320,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HP by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $65,260,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

