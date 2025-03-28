Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,065,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 157,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.