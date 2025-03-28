Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 185,692 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,692 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $55,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 299.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,400,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,972,000 after buying an additional 1,799,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 101,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after buying an additional 39,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth approximately $19,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ COCO opened at $29.93 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,206,715. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,347. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,811. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.