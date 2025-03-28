Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPGGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 6414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

