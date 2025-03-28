Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,234 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -159.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

